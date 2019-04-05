Angus Beith: Inverness CT player forced to retire at 23 with 'Andy Murray' injury

Angus Beith playing for Hearts colts against St Mirren in 2017

Inverness CT midfielder Angus Beith has retired aged 23 because of a hip injury that the club says is "very similar" to the one suffered by Andy Murray.

Beith signed from Hearts last summer on a three-year deal but has never played a game for John Robertson's side.

He says he has "done everything possible", adding: "Reluctantly I have had to accept that it is just not possible for me to play football."

Beith will now take up a role in Hearts' academy.

"Angus was a complete midfield player with passing ability and box-to-box energy that we all hoped would be a real asset to the club and it's tragic that he has to step away," added Robertson.

Hearts and Inverness will play a benefit match in Edinburgh for Beith, who had loan spells at Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir and Stranraer before moving to the Caledonian Stadium.

"Angus has sadly not been able to overcome the pain that still persists despite surgery to help the hip," an Inverness Caledonian Thistle statement read.

"He has had to make a big decision on his footballing future to manage his long-term wellbeing later in life."

Scottish tennis player Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in January in an final attempt to prolong his career.