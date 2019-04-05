Barry Fuller: Gillingham defender signs new contract with League One club

Barry Fuller spent three and a half years with Gillingham before leaving the club to join Barnet in 2012

Gillingham defender Barry Fuller has signed a one-year contract extension with the League One club.

The 34-year-old returned for a second spell with Gillingham last summer after five seasons with AFC Wimbledon.

He has played 38 games in all competitions this term, scoring once.

"I'm really pleased to have contributed to the successes of the team and I'm already looking forward to the next campaign," said Fuller, who has helped the Kent side to 13th in the table.