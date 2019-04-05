Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town game in doubt because of 'critical IT failure'

Bolton are 23rd in the Championship, five points from safety

Bolton's Championship game with Ipswich on Saturday is in doubt for the second time this week because of a "critical IT failure" at their ground.

A club statement said engineers "will be working through the night to resolve the issue".

BBC Radio Manchester reported earlier on Friday that fans had found issues buying tickets and contacting the club.

It was only confirmed on Thursday that Bolton's home games on Saturday and Tuesday would go ahead as scheduled.

On 2 April, the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) issued a ban on fans entering the University of Bolton Stadium for the matches against Ipswich and Middlesbrough over safety concerns.

There was a possibility they could be played behind closed doors, before the region's SAG was satisfied that adequate safety provision would be in place for both matches.

It was the second time in as many months the SAG had highlighted concerns over safety at the University of Bolton Stadium, with the game against Millwall on 9 March eventually given the green light three days before.

Staff have been paid late over the past two months, with owner Ken Anderson looking to sell the club.

Ex-Watford owner Laurence Bassini has said he is "very close" to taking over at Bolton, who are 23rd in the Championship.

The club appeared in the High Court on Wednesday over an unpaid tax bill and Bassini was reported to be present.