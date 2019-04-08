Tyrese Campbell: Shrewsbury Town striker wins EFL Young Player of the Month award

Tyrese Campbell has not been on the losing side in games he has scored for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town striker Tyrese Campbell is hoping his spell at the club can be the springboard for success with parent side Stoke City next season.

The 19-year-old, who has won the EFL's Young Player of the Month award for February, has scored three goals in nine games for the League One side.

"I want to push on and keep scoring to help the team stay up," he said.

"This is my first proper season in professional football, so I'm trying to learn as much as I can."

He added: "My short-term goal is to keep the team in the league and then go back to Stoke, have a good summer and see what happens."

Campbell, who is the son of ex-Arsenal, Everton and West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin, joined the Shropshire side on loan until the end of the season after scoring twice against them for Stoke in the FA Cup in January.

"The boss (Nathan Jones) played me in the cup and then I started the next two league games, but he wanted me to go out and play regularly to learn and improve," he said.

"I thought that the way they played was a team that I wanted to be involved in and I thought I'd do well here."