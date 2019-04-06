Scotland 1-1 Chile: Erin Cuthbert says Scots need 'fine tuning'

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Scotland 1-1 Chile

World Cup-bound Scotland still have "work to do" following Friday's draw with Chile, says scorer Erin Cuthbert.

Cuthbert netted during a dominant first half for the Scots but Chile fought back in the second period through Karen Ayara's penalty in Murcia, Spain.

Brazil meet Scotland in their penultimate World Cup warm-up on Monday, with Jamaica to follow in May.

"We need to get back to the training pitch and fine tune what we didn't get right," said Cuthbert, 20.

"We've still got work to do and a tough game against Brazil, but we always want to test ourselves against the best and that's what we're doing.

"These are preparation matches and chances to fine tune our own performances."

Chelsea's Cuthbert volleyed in following a Kirsty Smith cross but was foiled by goalkeeper Christiane Endler throughout the rest of the game as Chile stood firm.

"It sat up nicely and I managed to put it in the corner of the net," Cuthbert told BBC Scotland. "I'm really disappointed not to score more. I think I've let my team down.

"We had enough chances to win. It's a disappointing result because we set ourselves such high standards.

"We have to take the positives in that we created a substantial amount of chances. We dominated but it's sad that we've lost a goal so early into the second half and it's taken the wind out our sails."