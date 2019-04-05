Jurgen Klopp says 'it's about fighting for the title' after 3-1 win at Southampton

Media playback is not supported on this device Klopp hails Henderson & Milner impact after Liverpool comeback

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said "fighting" rather than performances is key at this stage of the season after they went top of the Premier League with a late 3-1 win at Southampton.

The Reds came from 1-0 down with two goals in the last 10 minutes, including a brilliant Mohamed Salah effort.

"We had a few performances not on top level but we were always in the game," said Klopp.

"It's not about that, it's really about fighting."

Manchester City, who face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, now trail the Reds by two points - but have a game in hand.

The title lead has changed hands 25 times this season - the joint second most in a campaign since 1945. Liverpool's 82 points is their highest-ever tally after 33 games.

"People want us to play like City," said Klopp. "We are not able to do that, why should we do it? We have our way to play football, it's a nice way and a really good way.

"It is a difficult year for everybody. You need to have 70-75 points for the Champions League and 90-something for the title. We are in the race and that is nice."

Shane Long gave Southampton an early lead, with Naby Keita heading in an equalising for his first Liverpool goal.

But the Reds have scored 20 goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season, more than any other side, and they have also won a league-leading 16 points from losing positions.

Salah ran from his own half to give them an 80th-minute lead - his first goal in nine games and his 50th Premier League goal for the club. Jordan Henderson added a late third.

Henderson, a second-half substitute, believes his side will need to win every game to win their first title since 1990.

"It was very big. Every game is massive. We've got to win every game," said the Reds captain.

"It was a big performance in the second half and a big result."