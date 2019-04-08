England women v Spain: Steph Houghton to miss friendly

Media playback is not supported on this device England 0-1 Canada: Lionesses slip to defeat in World Cup warm-up

England skipper Steph Houghton will miss Tuesday's World Cup warm-up game against Spain at Swindon Town because of a groin injury.

Head coach Phil Neville said after the 1-0 defeat by Canada on Friday that the Manchester City centre-back, 30, would be rested after picking up a knock.

Houghton has returned to her club with "mild groin pain".

Neville said he will "make changes" after the SheBelieves Cup champions suffered a second successive home loss.

"It is a chance for a few players to get some freshness and keep the momentum going forward," he said.

The game against Spain is the second of England's four 'Road to France' series games before the World Cup starts on 7 June.

They face Denmark on 25 May and New Zealand on 1 June before their first World Cup group game against Scotland on 9 June.