Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Messi and Suarez score after Diego Costa red card
Barcelona moved 11 points clear at the top of La Liga after two late goals ended the stubborn resistance of Atletico Madrid, who had Diego Costa sent off in the first half.
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored superb goals to leave Barca huge favourites to win a fifth title in seven years.
Former Chelsea striker Costa was shown a straight red card for abusing referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the 27th minute.
And Suarez and Messi made Atletico pay.
For most of the game, it looked like Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak would be the hero to counteract Costa's villainy, making a string of superb saves to keep Barca out.
But with five minutes remaining, former Liverpool striker Suarez bent in a low shot from 25 yards that beat the Slovenian keeper and flicked in off the base of the post.
Just 60 seconds later, Messi was played though down the right, cut inside two defenders and beat Oblak with a low shot for his 33rd league goal of the season.
Diego Simeone's side were once again superbly organised, and had to be after Costa's latest moment of ill discipline. Apparently angered by Manzano's decision not to play an advantage, the Spain international confronted the referee and was shown a straight red card.
Several players were involved in an ensuing altercation, with Gerard Pique eventually ensuring that Costa left the field.
Left-back Jordi Alba had already hit the post after a glorious pass from Messi, and Oblak kept out Philippe Coutinho, Messi and substitute Malcom in another fine display. He eventually made eight saves.
Atleti's one good chance came as Rodrigo headed a free-kick over with 15 minutes left. But Suarez and Messi then struck to leave Simeone's side seemingly in a race with city rivals Real for second place.
Messi has now won more La Liga games than anyone in history - moving ahead of former Real keeper Iker Casillas on to 335 victories.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 84'minutes
- 3PiquéBooked at 74mins
- 15LengletBooked at 78mins
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forMalcomat 63'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezBooked at 86mins
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forAleñáat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 13Cillessen
- 14Malcom
- 17Murillo
- 19Boateng
- 21Aleñá
- 23Umtiti
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4AriasSubstituted forCorreaat 35'minutes
- 24GiménezBooked at 28mins
- 2GodínBooked at 29mins
- 3Filipe LuísSubstituted forMorataat 58'minutes
- 6Koke
- 5ParteyBooked at 27mins
- 14HernándezSubstituted forTorres Belénat 88'minutes
- 8SaúlBooked at 71mins
- 7Griezmann
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 15Savic
- 20Torres Belén
- 22Morata
- 23Machín Pérez
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 92,453
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Juanfran replaces Rodrigo.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Atlético de Madrid 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Booking
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Sergi Roberto.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Foul by Malcom (Barcelona).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Coutinho.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Koke following a set piece situation.
Booking
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Malcom (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Hand ball by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Attempt saved. Malcom (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).