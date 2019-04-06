Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Eibar 1.
Real Madrid 2-1 Eibar: Karim Benzema double gives Real win
Real Madrid needed a late Karim Benzema strike to complete a comeback victory against Eibar in La Liga.
Real boss Zinedine Zidane had suffered his first defeat since returning to the club in a 2-1 loss at Valencia and saw his side go behind again when Marc Cardona struck after 39 minutes.
But Benzema levelled up in the second half, heading in Marco Asensio's cross.
And the Frenchman secured three points with another header 10 minutes from the end, converting Toni Kroos' delivery.
Benzema almost completed his hat-trick late on, striking the woodwork, but now has 26 goals in all competitions this season.
Real remain third in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona, who face second-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Odriozola
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Reguilón
- 10ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 22IscoSubstituted forDíazat 90+1'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forKroosat 77'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 8Kroos
- 14Casemiro
- 17Vázquez
- 21Díaz
- 24Ceballos
- 30Zidane
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 16De Blasis
- 12Rodrigues de OliveiraBooked at 21mins
- 4RamisSubstituted forOrellanaat 54'minutes
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 6Álvarez
- 7CardonaSubstituted forPeñaat 72'minutes
- 5Escalante
- 24Jordán
- 20CucurellaSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 84'minutes
- 9Enrich
Substitutes
- 11Peña
- 13Riesgo
- 14Orellana
- 17Kike
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 21León
- 22Milla
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 50,284
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Eibar 1.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Isco.
Attempt saved. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Marc Cucurella.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nacho.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Eibar 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Cote.
Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Isco (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Luka Modric.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).
Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fabián Orellana (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Rubén Peña replaces Marc Cardona.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Cote (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).