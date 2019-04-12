Sheffield United v Millwall

From the section

Gary Madine has scored twice in 11 appearances for Sheffield United

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell remains a doubt after missing the past two games with a calf injury.

Blades striker Gary Madine returned from his three-match suspension in the draw at Birmingham City and could come into the starting line-up.

Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson has completed his own three-match ban, but is doubtful because of illness.

Goalkeeper David Martin could retain his place in goal with Jordan Archer also unwell.

Match facts