Sheffield United v Millwall
Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell remains a doubt after missing the past two games with a calf injury.
Blades striker Gary Madine returned from his three-match suspension in the draw at Birmingham City and could come into the starting line-up.
Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson has completed his own three-match ban, but is doubtful because of illness.
Goalkeeper David Martin could retain his place in goal with Jordan Archer also unwell.
Match facts
- Sheffield United are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 1983-84 season.
- Millwall have lost just one of their past six away league matches against Sheffield United (W2 D3 L1), a 0-2 defeat in March 2017 in League One.
- Only Pablo Hernandez (103) has created more chances in the Championship than Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood (89).
- Millwall have not kept three consecutive Championship clean sheets since March 2018.
- Sheffield United have won seven of their nine home league matches against London teams under Chris Wilder (W7 D1 L1), winning both this season against QPR and Brentford.
- Millwall have lost all four of their Championship matches in Yorkshire this season, losing by a single goal each time.