Championship
Stoke15:00Rotherham
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Rotherham United

Bruno Martins Indi
Bruno Martins Indi has made 39 appearances for Stoke City this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Stoke City will be without suspended defender Tom Edwards, although Bruno Martins Indi is available after having his red card in the same game - a 3-1 loss at Swansea - overturned on appeal.

Captain Ryan Shawcross could return following a back injury, but Tom Ince (hamstring) remains doubtful.

Rotherham United hope to have full-back Billy Jones back after he missed Wednesday's defeat by Aston Villa.

Midfielder Joe Newell may also be in line for a recall for the Millers.

Match facts

  • Stoke have not faced Rotherham at the Bet365 Stadium since November 2008 in a League Cup match, winning 2-0 under Tony Pulis.
  • Rotherham have won their last two away league visits to Stoke, though those victories came in the 2003-04 and 2004-05 campaigns.
  • Since Nathan Jones' first league match at Stoke, the Potters have had the fewest shots on target (32) and scored the fewest goals (9) in the Championship.
  • Rotherham United have won just one of their last 45 away Championship matches (W1 D10 L33), winning 2-1 at QPR last month.
  • Only Bolton Wanderers (11) have failed to score in more home Championship games than Stoke this season (8).
  • Two of the three players (along with Fernando Forestieri) to have scored in the most Championship games without ending on the winning side this season are Rotherham players (Richard Towell and Jon Taylor - four games each).

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
