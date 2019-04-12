Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City

QPR caretaker John Eustace has drawn one and lost one of his two games in charge

QPR defender Jake Bidwell remains out with the calf injury that saw him miss the midweek draw at Millwall.

Ryan Manning will keep his place for the R's, who have won just one of their past 16 games.

Swansea boss Graham Potter is hopeful winger Bersant Celina (foot) could return after missing the midweek win over Stoke City.

Defender Mike van der Hoorn is expected to be fit despite struggling with a groin injury.

Match facts