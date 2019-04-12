Middlesbrough v Hull City
Middlesbrough will be without defender George Friend when they host Hull City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.
Experienced left-back Friend missed the win at struggling Bolton on Tuesday with a groin injury and will now miss the rest of the season.
Hull boss Nigel Adkins may name an unchanged side for the visitors following their win against Wigan.
The Tigers can move above Middlesbrough in the table if they win as both sides battle for a play-off spot.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won 18 of their last 20 home league matches against Hull (W18 D1 L1); their only defeat in this run was back in March 1986.
- In all competitions, Hull's most recent victory at the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough was in the FA Cup in January 2014 - a 2-0 third round victory.
- Three of Ashley Fletcher's five Championship goals for Middlesbrough this season have been assisted by Mo Besic, with all five goals scored in the first half.
- Since the start of November, only Norwich City and Leeds United (17) have won more Championship matches than Hull City (14).
- Middlesbrough haven't lost five consecutive home league matches since March 1996 under Bryan Robson.
- Hull manager Nigel Adkins has lost four of his five away league visits to Middlesbrough, winning the other in August 2014 as Reading manager.