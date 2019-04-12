Aston Villa v Bristol City
Aston Villa will be without defender Tyrone Mings, who serves a one-match ban after being sent off in Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Rotherham United.
James Chester could be recalled having resumed training, while Mile Jedinak is another option at centre-half.
Bristol City might name an unchanged team, although boss Lee Johnson will have to choose which system to adopt.
Adam Webster played in midfield in the win over West Brom, but could return to centre-half in a 3-5-2 at Villa Park.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won six of their past seven home league meetings with Bristol City, losing the other 2-0 in August 1979.
- Bristol City are winless in four league meetings with Aston Villa (W0 D2 L2) since winning 3-1 in August 2016.
- Aston Villa have won their past seven league games - they last recorded eight consecutive victories in April 1975.
- Former Aston Villa forward Andreas Weimann has scored 10 league goals in 38 games for Bristol City this season - he had scored just 15 times in 124 previous Championship appearances (including play-offs) across five seasons before this campaign.
- Since losing 8-2 against Bristol City as Walsall manager in May 2015, Villa boss Dean Smith is unbeaten in five league meetings against the Robins (W3 D2 L0).
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has only managed more Championship matches without winning against Alex Neil (six) than he has against Smith (five).