Ipswich Town v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his side will be a better team after experiencing this season as they face relegation from the Championship
Anything but a win against Birmingham will mean relegation to League One.
"Get this season out the road and regroup and we'll be a better team for it," Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk.
"I want to help the club, I don't like seeing where it is. There's a lot of good things here and you're determined to say 'okay let's get the club back.'"
It has been a poor campaign for the Tractor Boys, who are 14 points adrift of safety going into Saturday's game, with five games still to play.
Lambert, who was relegated from the Premier League with Stoke City last term, succeeded Paul Hurst in October and has overseen just three wins from 27 games.
"We've had it for months hanging over us. Everybody has said it for months and months. The lads have coped with it," he continued.
"They've played a lot of high level football with consistency. If we'd managed to turn our draws into wins then we wouldn't have been in this position."
Team news
Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse missed their defeat at Brentford in midweek with a knee injury and could be a doubt.
Defender James Collins may return after being rested, while Ipswich will assess the fitness of Gwion Edwards (groin) and Jon Nolan (Achilles).
Birmingham will be without Maikel Kieftenbeld, who faces nine months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Meanwhile, midfielder Jota could start for Blues after coming off the bench against Sheffield United.
Match facts
- Ipswich Town are unbeaten in seven home league matches against Birmingham City (W4 D3 L0) since losing 0-1 in December 2008.
- Birmingham have lost just once in their last seven Championship games against Ipswich (W3 D3 L1), a 0-1 defeat on the opening day of the 2017-18 campaign.
- Ipswich will be relegated from the Championship if they fail to beat Birmingham, ending a run of 16 consecutive seasons in the second tier.
- Birmingham City's last 13 league goals have all been scored by English players.
- Ipswich's tally of 22 league defeats this season is their most in a season since losing a club record 29 games in the 1994-95 Premier League campaign.
- Birmingham have won none of their last 62 away league matches when falling behind (W0 D12 L50) since a 3-1 win at Doncaster Rovers in April 2014.