West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End

Alex Neil has been in charge at Preston since July 2017, following his sacking by Norwich City four months earlier

West Bromwich Albion have defender Ahmed Hegazi back from suspension for the visit of Alex Neil's Preston.

Following his red card in the defeat at Millwall, Hegazi missed the 3-2 midweek loss at Bristol City, while winger Matt Phillips (ankle) is back in training and could also come into the reckoning.

Injury-blighted Preston hope that Paul Gallagher (calf) is fit to return.

But Ben Pearson is suspended after being sent off for the third time this season in the defeat by Leeds.

Ryan Ledson is likely to start in his place, while Brad Potts, Andrew Hughes, Tom Clarke, Tom Barkhuizen, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop all remain sidelined.

Preston, in 12th, are without a win in three matches and sit eight points off the play-off positions, 13 behind the Baggies, whose back-to-back away losses have left them nine points off an automatic place, in fourth.

Speculation continues to surround the future of North End boss Neil, who has been strongly linked with the vacant head coach's role at The Hawthorns.

Match facts