Championship
Derby15:00Bolton
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers' playing and coaching staff are still yet to be paid their salaries for March, despite them being due on 29 March
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Derby may make changes following their defeat in midweek by Blackburn Rovers as they welcome struggling Bolton.

The defeat left the Rams five points off the Championship play-off places with six games left to play.

Bolton need to win if they are to have any chance of survival, with Tuesday's loss to Middlesbrough leaving them nine points off safety in 23rd.

Wanderers have an unchanged squad for the visit to Derby, with Jason Lowe and Yanic Wildschut both still out.

Match facts

  • Derby County are unbeaten in 13 home league matches against Bolton Wanderers (W9 D4 L0) since losing 0-2 in September 1981.
  • Bolton Wanderers are looking to complete a league double over Derby for the first time since the 1981-82 season.
  • Derby County have lost one of their last 12 home matches in all competitions (W5 D6 L1).
  • Bolton have won one of their last 19 Championship games in April (W1 D4 L14).
  • Derby have lost all four Championship matches when 38-year-old full-back Ashley Cole has started this season.
  • Bolton have lost 25 league matches this season, only losing more in one previous campaign in their entire history (26 in the 2015-16 season).

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
