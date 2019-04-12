Reading v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Reading have on-loan striker Nelson Oliveira available again after the striker was ineligible for the trip to parent club Norwich on Wednesday.
John Swift (hip), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back), Saeid Ezatolahi (thigh) and Omar Richards (knee) are all doubts.
Luke Daniels is expected to keep his place in goal for Brentford, with regular number one Daniel Bentley still nursing a shoulder injury.
Defender Yoann Barbet remains sidelined with an ankle problem.
Reading go into the match in 20th place, just two points above the relegation zone.
Match facts
- Reading have won two of their last 11 league matches against Brentford (W2 D3 L6), with the most recent of those victories coming in February 2017.
- Brentford have won four of their last five away league matches against Reading (L1).
- Andy Rinomhota's equalising goal in the 97th minute of Reading's 2-2 draw with Norwich City was his first shot on target in the Championship this season.
- Brentford's Said Benrahma has registered 14 league assists this season - more than any other player in England's top four divisions.
- Reading have lost just two of their eight home Championship games under manager Jose Manuel Gomes (W4 D2 L2).
- Neal Maupay has scored 22 league goals for Brentford this season - including one in the reverse fixture against Reading - but hasn't found the net in any of his last six away league appearances, attempting 16 shots across those games without success.