Reading v Brentford

Brentford striker Neal Maupay scored his 25th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ipswich

Reading have on-loan striker Nelson Oliveira available again after the striker was ineligible for the trip to parent club Norwich on Wednesday.

John Swift (hip), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back), Saeid Ezatolahi (thigh) and Omar Richards (knee) are all doubts.

Luke Daniels is expected to keep his place in goal for Brentford, with regular number one Daniel Bentley still nursing a shoulder injury.

Defender Yoann Barbet remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Reading go into the match in 20th place, just two points above the relegation zone.

Match facts