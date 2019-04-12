Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers
Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill may change his side when they face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
The hosts will assess Tendayi Darikwa's fitness after he missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.
Craig Conway could miss the trip to the City Ground, but he is the only injury concern for Tony Mowbray's Rovers.
The winger is doubtful to feature against Forest after suffering a thigh strain in their win at home against Derby County on Tuesday.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are winless in seven Championship matches against Blackburn (W0 D4 L3) since a 4-1 win in January 2014.
- Blackburn have won seven of their last 13 away matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W7 D4 L2), winning 1-0 most recently in April 2017.
- Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele made his first Championship start of the season at Sheffield Wednesday, conceding three times - Steele has kept just five clean sheets in his last 36 starts in the division and has conceded 10 goals in his last three Championship games against Blackburn.
- Blackburn's Bradley Dack has been involved in 19 league goals this season (13 goals, 6 assists) - he scored and assisted in the 2-2 draw between Blackburn and Nottingham Forest earlier this season.
- Nottingham Forest haven't lost three consecutive league games since April 2018, while Martin O'Neill hasn't lost three English league games in a row outside the top-flight since February 1994 with Wycombe Wanderers.
- Blackburn have conceded 18 goals in their last six away Championship matches (W0 D1 L5).