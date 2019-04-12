Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers

Martin O'Neill's Nottingham Forest have lost their past two matches and are eight points off the Championship play-off places

Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill may change his side when they face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The hosts will assess Tendayi Darikwa's fitness after he missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Craig Conway could miss the trip to the City Ground, but he is the only injury concern for Tony Mowbray's Rovers.

The winger is doubtful to feature against Forest after suffering a thigh strain in their win at home against Derby County on Tuesday.

