Leeds17:30Sheff Wed
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford has scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Leeds this season
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could name the same team that started Tuesday's 2-0 win at Preston.

Pablo Hernandez (ankle) passed a fitness test to play in that game.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is hopeful that midfielder Barry Bannan (hamstring) will feature after missing the midweek win over Nottingham Forest.

Loanees Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons (both knocks) and midfielder Sam Hutchinson (illness) could also come back into contention.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have not lost consecutive home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since January 1998, when the sides were both in the Premier League.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in three league matches against Leeds (W2 D1 L0), last enjoying a longer run in March 1995 (five unbeaten).
  • Patrick Bamford has scored seven league goals for Leeds United in 2019; more than any other player.
  • Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has scored seven English league goals against Leeds in eight appearances - more than any against any other side.
  • Leeds have drawn fewer Championship matches than any other side this season (7), with just one of their past 26 league games ending as a draw (1-1 v Middlesbrough in February).
  • This will be Steve Bruce's eighth league managerial visit to Elland Road (W2 D1 L4 previously), facing a different Leeds manager each time (Venables, Reid, Carver, Warnock, Evans, Monk, Christiansen, Bielsa).

Saturday 13th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich412510684503485
2Leeds412471068422679
3Sheff Utd41239968383078
4West Brom4120101177552270
5Aston Villa411715975571866
6Bristol City4018111154441065
7Middlesbrough411613124336761
8Derby401612125550560
9Hull41179156158360
10Sheff Wed411514125254-259
11Nottm Forest411415125550557
12Preston411512145955457
13Swansea40168165550556
14Brentford411412156556954
15Stoke411118123945-651
16Blackburn411311175563-850
17Birmingham411315135753445
18QPR41129204665-1945
19Millwall401011194558-1341
20Reading41914184562-1741
21Wigan411011204461-1741
22Rotherham41815184470-2639
23Bolton4188252968-3932
24Ipswich41415223267-3527
