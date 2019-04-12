Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

From the section

Patrick Bamford has scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Leeds this season

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could name the same team that started Tuesday's 2-0 win at Preston.

Pablo Hernandez (ankle) passed a fitness test to play in that game.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is hopeful that midfielder Barry Bannan (hamstring) will feature after missing the midweek win over Nottingham Forest.

Loanees Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons (both knocks) and midfielder Sam Hutchinson (illness) could also come back into contention.

Match facts