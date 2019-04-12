Cambridge United v Newport County
-
- From the section League Two
Cambridge are set to be without midfielders Liam O'Neill and Paul Lewis and forward George Maris.
Boss Colin Calderwood also has concerns over centre-back George Taft plus forwards Jabo Ibehre and Harrison Dunk.
Midfielder Joss Labadie and striker Jamille Matt are concerns for County after they were forced off in midweek.
Second-choice keeper Nick Townsend is out, but defender Scot Bennett is set to return as Mike Flynn's team chase a play-off spot.