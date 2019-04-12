Manchester United v West Ham United

Samir Nasri has started just three league games since joining West Ham - the last in February

TEAM NEWS

Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are suspended for Manchester United, while Nemanja Matic is doubtful through illness.

Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly, Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia remain sidelined by injuries.

West Ham winger Michail Antonio returns after missing the defeat at Chelsea because of an ankle problem.

Samir Nasri is absent with a calf injury sustained in the warm-up at Stamford Bridge.

Jack Wilshere is fit again after an ankle injury but will play a second game for the under-23s before making a first-team return.

Andy Carroll, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez and Winston Reid remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Wednesday night's reverse to Barcelona was United's fourth defeat in the last five matches, but they'll look to get back on track in the race for a top-four finish here against a West Ham side who've lost four of the last six in the league.

United's recent stumble means they start the weekend down in sixth, three points behind Tottenham in fourth.

The Hammers enjoyed an excellent 3-1 win when the teams met at the London Stadium earlier this season. But their recent away form has been awful, which doesn't bode well for their chances in this one, with United unbeaten at home in the league since August.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We need as many points as possible and I think if we get 15, we'll be top three because in those games hopefully we'll beat Chelsea.

"But now it's about West Ham and focusing on a good performance to give us three points.

"We want top three. Top four is also an aim if we don't get them 15 but we should aim for 15 points."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We must demand more. We must try to play every game with improvement and evolve.

"We still have a mathematical chance for Europe and we must try for that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United's performances in their home defeats against Barca, Paris St-Germain and Juventus have shown how far they are off the top clubs in Europe.

They should still have too much for the Hammers, though.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham could claim a league double against Manchester United for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

They have only lost two of the last eight league meetings with the Reds (W2, D4).

However, United are unbeaten in the last 10 meetings at Old Trafford, winning eight and drawing two.

Manchester United

United have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.

They could lose three consecutive fixtures in all competitions for the first time since September 2016.

They have not kept a clean sheet for eight matches in all competitions - their longest run since a 10-match sequence in 2012.

They are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games (W8, D5), last losing at Old Trafford on 27 August against Tottenham.

Romelu Lukaku has scored in his last five home games against West Ham in the Premier League.

West Ham United