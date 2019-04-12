Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth

Brighton winger Solly March could return from a calf injury against Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS

Brighton winger Solly March could be involved against Bournemouth, having returned to training following a calf injury.

Long-term absentee Pascal Gross is also training again but Saturday's game is likely to come too soon.

Diego Rico is Bournemouth's latest injury absentee with an ankle ligament problem.

He joins the likes of fellow defenders Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Steve Cook on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Both sides have sleepwalked into relegation form. Brighton have won just two of their last 11 league games. Bournemouth one in nine.

With 38 points, Eddie Howe's team almost certainly have enough to stay up. But their dismal run, coupled with transfer speculation linking key players with summer departures, bodes ill for next season.

Brighton's predicament is more immediate. The Amex is no longer a fortress. Goals aren't coming. Key players look weary. They need to abruptly put behind them the disappointment of Wembley, get something here and then beat Cardiff on Tuesday.

If they don't, relegation is a real possibility.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Nobody knows a points total that will keep us safe. Our attitude has to be to keep fighting and getting as many results as we can between now and the end of the season.

"One calculation is about where we finish and the points tally, but development can be measured in different ways. I think we have made progress this year."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We see Saturday as an opportunity to put last week to bed and be positive.

"Brighton are very well organised and competitive, we need to be at our best.

"The last two games we have been really disappointed. We dipped well below our standards."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Because they need it, I am going to go with a Brighton win. Can I see them scoring twice? Yes, because they are playing Bournemouth.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v golfer Matt Fitzpatrick

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the past nine league meetings, winning five and drawing four.

However, Brighton have lost only one of the last 14 home encounters (W7, D6).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could lose four consecutive matches in all competitions without scoring for only the second time under Chris Hughton.

Only Crystal Palace and Huddersfield have scored fewer home league goals than Brighton's 17 this season.

They have already equalled their total of wins and losses from last season - nine and 16 respectively.

The Seagulls have lost three of their past five Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 17 at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton's tally of 18 league goals from set-pieces this season is only surpassed by Liverpool.

Glenn Murray has gone eight home league games without a goal - his longest drought since October 2011-April 2012.

Bournemouth