National League
Barnet15:00Wrexham
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Wrexham

Barnet could welcome back central defender Ricardo Santos, left-back Elliott Johnson and forward Dave Tarpey when they face Wrexham.

The trio were absent in midweek as Darren Currie's team saw their eight-game unbeaten run end at Maidstone.

Wrexham will be without defenders Jake Lawlor and Manny Smith as they look to boost their promotion bid.

But Dragons boss Bryan Hughes could have midfielder Luke Summerfield and striker Anthony Spyrou available.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th April 2019

  • BarnetBarnet15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • SalfordSalford City12:35Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • BarrowBarrow15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00BromleyBromley
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient422312769343581
2Salford422310969393079
3Solihull Moors422391067402778
4Fylde422015769373275
5Wrexham422291152351775
6Harrogate4220111175522371
7Eastleigh42207155658-267
8Ebbsfleet4218121260402066
9Sutton United421713125252064
10Gateshead42189155143863
11Barrow421512154647-157
12Barnet421511164146-556
13Bromley421510176063-355
14Chesterfield421217134847153
15Halifax421119123738-152
16Hartlepool421313165057-752
17Maidenhead United42155224264-2250
18Dag & Red421310194653-749
19Boreham Wood421115164556-1148
20Dover421212185062-1248
21Havant & Waterlooville42912215774-1739
22Aldershot42910233365-3237
23Maidstone United4296273472-3833
24Braintree4287274277-3531
View full National League table

Top Stories