Barnet v Wrexham

Barnet could welcome back central defender Ricardo Santos, left-back Elliott Johnson and forward Dave Tarpey when they face Wrexham.

The trio were absent in midweek as Darren Currie's team saw their eight-game unbeaten run end at Maidstone.

Wrexham will be without defenders Jake Lawlor and Manny Smith as they look to boost their promotion bid.

But Dragons boss Bryan Hughes could have midfielder Luke Summerfield and striker Anthony Spyrou available.