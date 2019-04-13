Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 35Blair
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 28Craigen
- 26ToddSubstituted forMuirheadat 87'minutes
- 8BeadlingSubstituted forHigginbothamat 38'minutes
- 19Vincent
- 12Anderson
- 18El BakhtaouiSubstituted forHippolyteat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 7Higginbotham
- 11Connolly
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 36Muirhead
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 23Dixon
- 5Edjenguele
- 28McKenna
- 3McGhee
- 7PetraviciusSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 51'minutes
- 9JarvisSubstituted forTodorovat 59'minutes
- 6Paton
- 21Osman
- 19Rudden
- 11MacLeanBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 8Todorov
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 12Mitchell
- 14Robson
- 16McShane
- 24Lavery
- 27Waddington
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 6,089
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Robbie Muirhead replaces Matthew Todd.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Ross MacLean (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Abdul Osman (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Falkirk 1. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Myles Hippolyte replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Nikolay Todorov replaces Aaron Jarvis.
Delay in match James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Davis Keillor-Dunn replaces Deimantas Petravicius because of an injury.
Delay in match Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Falkirk 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Falkirk 0.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk).
Match report to follow.