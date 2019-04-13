Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Dario Zanatta.
Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5GrahamBooked at 81mins
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 10TroutenSubstituted forHamiltonat 60'minutes
- 12AitchisonSubstituted forShieldsat 60'minutes
- 19ZanattaSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 16Karadachki
- 17Peggie
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2MercerSubstituted forAirdat 79'minutes
- 30Maguire
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 6Doyle
- 8Jacobs
- 21Wilson
- 10Todd
- 25DykesBooked at 75mins
- 7Stirling
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 9Aird
- 12McGrath
- 13Mehmet
- 17Murray
- 23Gourlay
- 26Ivison
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Booking
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Fraser Aird replaces Scott Mercer.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen of the South 0. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Andy Stirling.
Attempt saved. Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Connor Shields replaces Jack Aitchison.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jack Hamilton replaces Alan Trouten.
Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Attempt saved. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 0, Queen of the South 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Queen of the South 0.
Attempt missed. Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Attempt blocked. Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.