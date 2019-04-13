Scottish Championship
Alloa1Queen of Sth0

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5GrahamBooked at 81mins
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10TroutenSubstituted forHamiltonat 60'minutes
  • 12AitchisonSubstituted forShieldsat 60'minutes
  • 19ZanattaSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2MercerSubstituted forAirdat 79'minutes
  • 30Maguire
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 6Doyle
  • 8Jacobs
  • 21Wilson
  • 10Todd
  • 25DykesBooked at 75mins
  • 7Stirling

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 9Aird
  • 12McGrath
  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Murray
  • 23Gourlay
  • 26Ivison
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Dario Zanatta.

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Booking

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Fraser Aird replaces Scott Mercer.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.

Booking

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen of the South 0. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Andy Stirling.

Attempt saved. Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Connor Shields replaces Jack Aitchison.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jack Hamilton replaces Alan Trouten.

Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Attempt saved. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 0, Queen of the South 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Queen of the South 0.

Attempt missed. Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Attempt blocked. Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County33198654302465
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr321481046321450
4Inverness CT32121374335849
5Dunfermline33118143236-441
6Alloa33108153648-1238
7Morton32812123043-1336
8Queen of Sth33811143940-135
9Falkirk33811143443-935
10Partick Thistle3297163649-1334
View full Scottish Championship table

