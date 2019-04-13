Scottish League One
Airdrieonians17:15Stenhousemuir
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Crighton
  • 3McIntosh
  • 7Stewart
  • 5Millar
  • 6Campbell
  • 8Edwards
  • 10Wilkie
  • 9Duffy
  • 11McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12Conroy
  • 14Hawkshaw
  • 15Glass
  • 16Houston
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Cairns

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 5Marsh
  • 19Munro
  • 4Neill
  • 3Donaldson
  • 22McBrearty
  • 20Dingwall
  • 6Ferry
  • 24Hurst
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 11Cook
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
David Munro

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4Montrose33145144547-247
5East Fife33136144648-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories