Scottish League One
East Fife0Montrose1

East Fife v Montrose

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2DunsmoreBooked at 74mins
  • 12Higgins
  • 17Meggatt
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 3DochertySubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 9Court
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 7Webster
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 22CreggBooked at 22minsSubstituted forRennieat 68'minutes
  • 17Redman
  • 23HendersonSubstituted forWatsonat 67'minutes
  • 6Campbell
  • 11MilneSubstituted forAntoniazziat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 8Watson
  • 9Rennie
  • 10McLean
  • 14Dillon
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Matthews
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Lewis Milne.

Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Broque Watson replaces Mark Docherty.

Booking

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graham Webster.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Montrose 1. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Patrick Cregg.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Euan Henderson.

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.

Attempt saved. Liam Watt (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 0, Montrose 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Montrose 0.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.

Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4Montrose33145144547-247
5East Fife33136144648-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
