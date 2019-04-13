Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
East Fife v Montrose
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2DunsmoreBooked at 74mins
- 12Higgins
- 17Meggatt
- 8Slattery
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 3DochertySubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
- 14Watt
- 10Smith
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 9Court
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 12Harrington
- 7Webster
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 2Masson
- 22CreggBooked at 22minsSubstituted forRennieat 68'minutes
- 17Redman
- 23HendersonSubstituted forWatsonat 67'minutes
- 6Campbell
- 11MilneSubstituted forAntoniazziat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 8Watson
- 9Rennie
- 10McLean
- 14Dillon
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Lewis Milne.
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Broque Watson replaces Mark Docherty.
Booking
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graham Webster.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Montrose 1. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Patrick Cregg.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Euan Henderson.
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. Liam Watt (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Montrose 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Montrose 0.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.