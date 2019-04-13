Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 7BainSubstituted forEastonat 78'minutes
- 6Irvine
- 8Spencer
- 11MooreSubstituted forCoupeat 62'minutes
- 9BairdSubstituted forAitkenat 85'minutes
- 10Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Easton
- 14Reilly
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 55Barr
- 4McLean
- 2Ballantyne
- 9Gallagher
- 8Hutton
- 10Forbes
- 20Thomas
- 7MelinguiSubstituted forArmourat 81'minutes
- 11BarrBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 14Russell
- 16Armour
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 554
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Matthew Aitken replaces John Baird.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (Forfar Athletic).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ben Armour replaces Boris Melingui.
Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Dylan Easton replaces Jamie Bain.
Attempt missed. Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Lewis Moore.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Dale Hilson.
Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 0, Dumbarton 0.