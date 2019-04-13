Scottish League One
Forfar0Dumbarton0

Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7BainSubstituted forEastonat 78'minutes
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Spencer
  • 11MooreSubstituted forCoupeat 62'minutes
  • 9BairdSubstituted forAitkenat 85'minutes
  • 10Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 55Barr
  • 4McLean
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 9Gallagher
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 20Thomas
  • 7MelinguiSubstituted forArmourat 81'minutes
  • 11BarrBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
554

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dom Thomas (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Matthew Aitken replaces John Baird.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (Forfar Athletic).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ben Armour replaces Boris Melingui.

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dom Thomas (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Dylan Easton replaces Jamie Bain.

Attempt missed. Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Lewis Moore.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Dale Hilson.

Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 0, Dumbarton 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4Montrose33145144547-247
5East Fife33136144648-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
