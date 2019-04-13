Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Raith Rovers v Stranraer
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 18McKay
- 3Crane
- 12Matthews
- 14WedderburnSubstituted forGullanat 59'minutes
- 24Barjonas
- 16FlanaganSubstituted forBowieat 71'minutes
- 9BuchananSubstituted forMcGuffieat 67'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 6Benedictus
- 20Watson
- 22McGuff
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
- 28Tait
- 30Gullan
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 4McDonald
- 6McManus
- 17Smith
- 7LamontSubstituted forAndersonat 78'minutes
- 8Turner
- 10McCannBooked at 69mins
- 14ElliottSubstituted forCrossanat 83'minutes
- 9Vitoria
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 2McColm
- 5Brownlie
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 20Crossan
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Paul Crossan replaces Cameron Elliott.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Grant Anderson.
Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Anderson replaces Mark Lamont.
Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
(Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Innes Cameron.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kieron Bowie replaces Nathan Flanagan because of an injury.
Delay in match Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Booking
Alistair McCann (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig McGuffie replaces Liam Buchanan.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Gullan replaces Nathaniel Wedderburn because of an injury.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 2.