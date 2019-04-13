Scottish League One
Raith Rovers2Stranraer2

Raith Rovers v Stranraer

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 18McKay
  • 3Crane
  • 12Matthews
  • 14WedderburnSubstituted forGullanat 59'minutes
  • 24Barjonas
  • 16FlanaganSubstituted forBowieat 71'minutes
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forMcGuffieat 67'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 6Benedictus
  • 20Watson
  • 22McGuff
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie
  • 28Tait
  • 30Gullan

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 4McDonald
  • 6McManus
  • 17Smith
  • 7LamontSubstituted forAndersonat 78'minutes
  • 8Turner
  • 10McCannBooked at 69mins
  • 14ElliottSubstituted forCrossanat 83'minutes
  • 9Vitoria
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 2McColm
  • 5Brownlie
  • 11Anderson
  • 13Avci
  • 20Crossan
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Paul Crossan replaces Cameron Elliott.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Grant Anderson.

Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Anderson replaces Mark Lamont.

Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

(Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Innes Cameron.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kieron Bowie replaces Nathan Flanagan because of an injury.

Delay in match Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Booking

Alistair McCann (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig McGuffie replaces Liam Buchanan.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Gullan replaces Nathaniel Wedderburn because of an injury.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Second Half

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 2.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4Montrose33145144547-247
5East Fife33136144648-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
