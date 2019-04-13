Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Brechin City v Arbroath
Line-ups
Brechin
- 24Bowman
- 2McLean
- 6Spark
- 5HillBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMcGeeverat 77'minutes
- 25Scobbie
- 22ThomsonSubstituted forKavanaghat 7'minutes
- 27MillerBooked at 76mins
- 14SmithBooked at 48mins
- 18Robertson
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 4McGeever
- 7Orsi
- 8Tapping
- 16Tapping
- 19O'Neil
- 21Kavanagh
- 23Jamieson
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4LittleBooked at 32mins
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7KaderSubstituted forSwankieat 66'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 10Gold
- 11DenholmSubstituted forDorisat 73'minutes
- 8McKenna
- 9WallaceSubstituted forDonnellyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Swankie
- 14Donnelly
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Spence
- 18Linn
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 1,509
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Ryan Wallace.
Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Ryan McGeever replaces Dougie Hill.
Booking
Michael Miller (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Hand ball by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Danny Denholm.
Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Omar Kader.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt blocked. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Booking
Euan Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Brechin City).