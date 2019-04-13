Scottish League One
Brechin1Arbroath1

Brechin City v Arbroath

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 24Bowman
  • 2McLean
  • 6Spark
  • 5HillBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMcGeeverat 77'minutes
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22ThomsonSubstituted forKavanaghat 7'minutes
  • 27MillerBooked at 76mins
  • 14SmithBooked at 48mins
  • 18Robertson
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 4McGeever
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Tapping
  • 16Tapping
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 23Jamieson

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4LittleBooked at 32mins
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7KaderSubstituted forSwankieat 66'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Gold
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forDorisat 73'minutes
  • 8McKenna
  • 9WallaceSubstituted forDonnellyat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Swankie
  • 14Donnelly
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Spence
  • 18Linn
  • 21Hill
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
1,509

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Ryan Wallace.

Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Ryan McGeever replaces Dougie Hill.

Booking

Michael Miller (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Hand ball by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Danny Denholm.

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Omar Kader.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt blocked. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Booking

Euan Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Brechin City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331511769432656
3Forfar33166114745254
4Montrose33145144547-247
5East Fife33136144648-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33910143951-1237
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir3295183256-2432
