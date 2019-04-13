Scottish League Two
Berwick0Queen's Park3

Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Goodfellow
  • 6Hume
  • 5Wilson
  • 12Cook
  • 21BrownSubstituted forAdamsonat 74'minutes
  • 4O'KaneSubstituted forSeeat 55'minutes
  • 22Blues
  • 11Murphy
  • 15McIlduffSubstituted forOgilvieat 74'minutes
  • 17Rose
  • 14Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 3Orru
  • 7See
  • 9Healy
  • 10Aloulou
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 19Adamson

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Mortimer
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 4McLaren
  • 3Summers
  • 8Main
  • 7McLean
  • 10GaltSubstituted forBradleyat 82'minutes
  • 11MooreBooked at 43minsSubstituted forGowat 77'minutes
  • 9RuthSubstituted forHawkeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hawke
  • 14Gow
  • 15Bradley
  • 16East
  • 17Grant
  • 18Black
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
540

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 3.

Attempt saved. Luke Main (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Bradley (Queen's Park).

Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Steven Bradley replaces David Galt.

Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).

Allan Gow (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Allan Gow replaces Kieran Moore.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Queen's Park 3. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Galt.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jack Ogilvie replaces Aidan McIlduff.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Calum Adamson replaces Ross Brown.

Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Lewis Hawke replaces Michael Ruth.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Hume.

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Clyde33215754332168
3Edinburgh City33205855272865
4Annan Athletic331751161372456
5Stirling33145144342147
6Queen's Park331110124439543
7Elgin33123184864-1639
8Cowdenbeath33107164142-137
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242781-5419
