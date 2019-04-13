Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Mark Lamont.
Edinburgh City v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22HendersonBooked at 10mins
- 3McIntyre
- 25BreenSubstituted forWatsonat 59'minutes
- 4BlackBooked at 73mins
- 8Walker
- 26GalbraithBooked at 75minsSubstituted forTaylorat 85'minutes
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 18Lumsden
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Diver
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2CuddihyBooked at 7mins
- 4Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 8McStaySubstituted forSyvertsenat 68'minutes
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 7BanksSubstituted forLoveat 68'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
- 11LamontSubstituted forBoyleat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Cogill
- 16Syvertsen
- 17Boyle
- 18Love
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 648
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Daniel Galbraith.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Clyde 1. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Booking
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Scott Banks.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Kristoffer Syvertsen replaces Chris McStay.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Adam Watson replaces Jack Breen.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Clyde 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Edinburgh City. Daniel Galbraith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Banks.
Attempt saved. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).