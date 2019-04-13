Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Clyde1

Edinburgh City v Clyde

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22HendersonBooked at 10mins
  • 3McIntyre
  • 25BreenSubstituted forWatsonat 59'minutes
  • 4BlackBooked at 73mins
  • 8Walker
  • 26GalbraithBooked at 75minsSubstituted forTaylorat 85'minutes
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 18Lumsden
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2CuddihyBooked at 7mins
  • 4Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 8McStaySubstituted forSyvertsenat 68'minutes
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 7BanksSubstituted forLoveat 68'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11LamontSubstituted forBoyleat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Nicoll
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Cogill
  • 16Syvertsen
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Love
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
648

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Mark Lamont.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Daniel Galbraith.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Clyde 1. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Booking

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Scott Banks.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kristoffer Syvertsen replaces Chris McStay.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Adam Watson replaces Jack Breen.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Clyde 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Edinburgh City. Daniel Galbraith draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 0.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Banks.

Attempt saved. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Edinburgh City33206755262966
3Clyde33206753332066
4Annan Athletic331751160372356
5Stirling33145144341247
6Queen's Park331110124439543
7Elgin33123184864-1639
8Cowdenbeath33107164142-137
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242781-5419
View full Scottish League Two table

