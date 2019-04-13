Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic1Stirling2

Annan Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2HooperBooked at 75mins
  • 5SonkurBooked at 86mins
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 45mins
  • 3CreaneySubstituted forStrappat 85'minutes
  • 11JohnstonBooked at 64mins
  • 4Bradley
  • 8MoxonSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10MuirSubstituted forNadeat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Brannan
  • 17Murphy
  • 20Nade

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 6HamiltonSubstituted forMcGeachieat 65'minutes
  • 3AllanBooked at 81mins
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Smith
  • 7Jardine
  • 11ThomsonBooked at 79mins
  • 9MclearBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 12Horne
  • 14McGeachie
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Glover
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Murray
  • 19Preston
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
468

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 2. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Wallace.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Booking

Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Lewis Strapp replaces James Creaney.

Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).

Booking

David Wilson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross McGeachie replaces Lee Hamilton.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Clyde33215754332168
3Edinburgh City33205855272865
4Annan Athletic331751161372456
5Stirling33145144342147
6Queen's Park331110124439543
7Elgin33123184864-1639
8Cowdenbeath33107164142-137
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242781-5419
