Attempt missed. Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Annan Athletic v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2HooperBooked at 75mins
- 5SonkurBooked at 86mins
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 45mins
- 3CreaneySubstituted forStrappat 85'minutes
- 11JohnstonBooked at 64mins
- 4Bradley
- 8MoxonSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 10MuirSubstituted forNadeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Strapp
- 15Wilson
- 16Brannan
- 17Murphy
- 20Nade
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2Banner
- 5McGregor
- 6HamiltonSubstituted forMcGeachieat 65'minutes
- 3AllanBooked at 81mins
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 10Smith
- 7Jardine
- 11ThomsonBooked at 79mins
- 9MclearBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 12Horne
- 14McGeachie
- 15Ashmore
- 16Glover
- 17Binnie
- 18Murray
- 19Preston
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 468
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 2. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Wallace.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Booking
Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Lewis Strapp replaces James Creaney.
Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Booking
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross McGeachie replaces Lee Hamilton.