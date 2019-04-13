Peterhead v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 29Sutherland
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 9McAllister
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 17MacDonald
- 21Henderson
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 6Morena
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Escuriola
- 14Fisher
- 15Ross
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Watson
- 19Gordon
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton