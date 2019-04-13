Scottish League Two
Peterhead15:00Albion
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 29Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 9McAllister
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Henderson

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 6Morena
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Escuriola
  • 14Fisher
  • 15Ross
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18Watson
  • 19Gordon
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th April 2019

  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00StirlingStirling Albion
  • BerwickBerwick Rangers15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00ElginElgin City
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00ClydeClyde
  • PeterheadPeterhead15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32225559263371
2Edinburgh City32205754252965
3Clyde32205752322065
4Annan Athletic321751060352556
5Stirling32135144141044
6Queen's Park321010124139240
7Elgin32123174762-1539
8Cowdenbeath3297163941-234
9Albion3255222566-4120
10Berwick3254232778-5119
