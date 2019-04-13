Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath2Elgin1

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2MullenBooked at 68mins
  • 6Deas
  • 5Bollan
  • 3Todd
  • 10Buchanan
  • 8Miller
  • 4PyperSubstituted forFraserat 82'minutes
  • 11Malcolm
  • 9AllanSubstituted forSheerinat 86'minutesSubstituted forSwannat 88'minutes
  • 7Cox

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 16Wilson
  • 22McGowan
  • 4McHardy
  • 3LowdonSubstituted forLovelandat 89'minutes
  • 18Morrison
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 9McLeish
  • 17MaciverBooked at 87mins
  • 12HesterBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 10Roberts
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14Bronsky
  • 15Wilson
  • 19Scott
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
294

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Callum Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Owen Loveland replaces Jordan Lowdon.

Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jordyn Sheerin because of an injury.

Booking

Ross Maciver (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordyn Sheerin replaces Jordan Allan.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 1. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.

Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Gary Fraser replaces Jamie Pyper.

Attempt missed. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Greg Morrison (Elgin City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Scott Roberts replaces Kane Hester.

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kane Hester (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Ross Maciver (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33235560263474
2Clyde33215754332168
3Edinburgh City33205855272865
4Annan Athletic331751161372456
5Stirling33145144342147
6Queen's Park331110124439543
7Elgin33123184864-1639
8Cowdenbeath33107164142-137
9Albion3355232567-4220
10Berwick3354242781-5419
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories