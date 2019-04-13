Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Callum Wilson.
Cowdenbeath v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 68mins
- 6Deas
- 5Bollan
- 3Todd
- 10Buchanan
- 8Miller
- 4PyperSubstituted forFraserat 82'minutes
- 11Malcolm
- 9AllanSubstituted forSheerinat 86'minutesSubstituted forSwannat 88'minutes
- 7Cox
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Sheerin
- 15Fraser
- 16Sneddon
- 17Lennox
- 18Connelly
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 16Wilson
- 22McGowan
- 4McHardy
- 3LowdonSubstituted forLovelandat 89'minutes
- 18Morrison
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 9McLeish
- 17MaciverBooked at 87mins
- 12HesterBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 10Roberts
- 11Sutherland
- 14Bronsky
- 15Wilson
- 19Scott
- 25Loveland
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 294
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Owen Loveland replaces Jordan Lowdon.
Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jordyn Sheerin because of an injury.
Booking
Ross Maciver (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordyn Sheerin replaces Jordan Allan.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 1. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.
Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Gary Fraser replaces Jamie Pyper.
Attempt missed. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Greg Morrison (Elgin City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Scott Roberts replaces Kane Hester.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kane Hester (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Luc Bollan.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Ross Maciver (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Elgin City 1.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.