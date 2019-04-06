Dean Keates: Walsall sack manager with team in League One relegation zone

Dean Keates won 18 of his 60 games in charge of Walsall

Manager Dean Keates has been sacked by Walsall after Saturday's loss to Oxford, with the Saddlers third from bottom of League One.

Walsall are a point from safety with five matches remaining after losing five successive games.

Keates who had two spells at Walsall as a player, returned as manager in March last year after leaving Wrexham.

He steered to safety last term but they have slipped into trouble again after a run of 10 defeats in 13 matches.

"Walsall Football Club have tonight parted company with manager Dean Keates with immediate effect," said a club statement.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Dean for all his hard work and dedication during his time with the Saddlers and wish him well for the future."

More to follow.