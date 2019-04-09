League One
Accrington19:45Rochdale
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Rochdale

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton412512480344687
2Barnsley412213668333579
3Sunderland392116269353479
4Portsmouth402211771432877
5Charlton402110958372173
6Doncaster4118121169521766
7Peterborough401710136254861
8Blackpool411416114745258
9Coventry411610154545058
10Burton401511145647956
11Fleetwood401511145243956
12Oxford Utd411313155056-652
13Gillingham41139195466-1248
14Shrewsbury411114164553-847
15Plymouth411211185165-1447
16Bristol Rovers411113174145-446
17Accrington401112174159-1845
18Scunthorpe41129204970-2145
19Wycombe401111185063-1344
20Southend41127224961-1243
21Wimbledon41127223759-2243
22Walsall41119214467-2342
23Rochdale40119204979-3042
24Bradford41106254369-2636
View full League One table

Top Stories