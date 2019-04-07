Scottish Gossip: Edinburgh derby probed, Celtic, Boyata, Motherwell, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish Professional Football League will investigate Saturday's Edinburgh derby after smoke bombs and a coconut were thrown on to the pitch during Hibernian's win over Hearts at Tynecastle.(Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is not aware of Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata having agreed to join Hertha Berlin. (Mail on Sunday)

Lennon is delighted to have Ryan Christie at Celtic, having previously tried to sign him for Hibernian. (Herald)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has no concerns about Jake Hastie facing Rangers on Sunday, despite the winger being linked with the Ibrox club of late. (Scotland on Sunday)

And Well boss Robinson would be willing to pitch in untested goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson at Fir Park, with Mark Gillespie a doubt to face Rangers. (Herald)

Robinson says the only player he's worked with that's better than Motherwell's David Turnbull is Rangers' Steven Davis. (Sunday Mail)

Steven Gerrard says Rangers cannot afford the £12m required to sign Liverpool loan winger Ryan Kent on a permanent deal. (Sun)

But manager Gerrard will do everything he can to keep Kent, 22, at Rangers. (Scotland on Sunday)

Bournemouth are interested in signing Timothy Weah, who is currently on loan at Celtic from Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says Scotland winger Ryan Fraser may not be at the club next season. The 25-year-old is a target for Arsenal. (Sun)