EFL: A spot-kick shambles and Steve Bruce's unwanted double among five things you might have missed

Steve Bruce couldn't bear to watch as his old club Aston Villa snatched a dramatic late win at Sheffield Wednesday

Promotion and relegation issues are becoming simpler, if not always any clearer, as the final few weeks of the EFL season come into focus.

BBC Sport takes a peek at a few things that may well have passed you by from another dramatic day across the three divisions.

Steve Bruce leads the way with an unwanted double, while there's a lesson in how to keep involved in the action even when the manager takes you off.

Bruce bags an unwanted double

Bruce so nearly guided Aston Villa to the Premier League via the play-offs last season.

For 20-odd minutes it looked like the now Sheffield Wednesday manager could play a key role in denying them another crack at promotion via the same route this time around.

But it was not meant to be for the Owls boss, whose side ended up losing 3-1 for their first defeat since he took over at the start of February.

Tammy Abraham was signed on loan by Bruce and his clinching goal took his season tally to 23 in 34 games

Defeat did bring a rare "achievement" though.

Bruce was in charge of the home side when the Owls won at Villa Park earlier in the season but was sacked in October after a run of just one win in nine Championship matches.

Saturday's loss at Hillsborough means the 58-year-old becomes the first manager to lose a Football League fixture in charge of both teams in a single season since Paul Cook [Accrington Stanley and Chesterfield] during 2012-13.

"In terms of the way we played I couldn't have asked for anything more and on another day you win the game," Bruce said.

"The way we went about our work was admirable. Sometimes you don't get what you deserve. With the spice of it being against Aston Villa, it's always more disappointing."

Roaring on towards League One

Lincoln City's march towards the League Two title carries on with unswerving determination - and an impressive portion of the city answered the call to arms to help them get closer to their goal.

The Imps had been encouraging as many fans as possible to travel to fellow promotion contenders MK Dons and the #5k2mk campaign on social media worked a treat.

A total of 5,556 Lincoln supporters, in a crowd of 15,851, made the 109-mile trip and witnessed a 2-0 win that means just one more victory will ensure League One football at Sincil Bank next season.

The travelling hordes represented the club's biggest away following this century, even surpassing the total that travelled to Everton in the FA Cup in January.

Boss Danny Cowley was running out of superlatives to describe the away support.

Danny Cowley feels the love from the travelling Imps fans at MK Dons

"The fans were unbelievable - brilliant," Cowley told Radio BBC Lincolnshire. "They were incredible.

"Their fans were never going to out-sing our fans. But it's important we don't get too far ahead of ourselves. We can enjoy it for a small period, but we need to be ready for next week.

"I am so proud of the players; there are no egos and it's always the team first."

Potters so nearly pay the penalty

A win's a win and after four successive 0-0 draws, Stoke's battling 1-0 success away against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship must feel like a thing of beauty.

Peter Etebo scored the first goal the Potters have managed since top-scorer Benik Afobe found the net for their second goal in a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on 2 March.

But things would be helped if Stoke could take a penalty.

Bojan Krkic became the latest spot-kick culprit at Ewood Park to continue his side's shambolic run. They have now missed 10 of their past 13 penalties.

Afobe has missed two of them, although he has at least also scored two of the three they have converted during that run.

David Raya made a fine save to keep out Bojan Krkic's spot-kick

Saido Berahino has also missed two, while the other names on the list of shame are Charlie Adam, Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Arnautovic and Sams Clucas and Vokes.

Stoke, who have now managed 38 goals this season, have the third worst attack in the Championship. Only seemingly-doomed Bolton (29 goals) and Ipswich (32) have scored fewer.

On the flip side, the Potters have not conceded a goal since the 1-1 draw with Villa on 23 February, registering six successive clean sheets.

'It's not fair, I still want to be involved'

TO DO: Get booked, get subbed, run back on, get sent off, get banned. Tick.

Oxford's Ahmed Kashi just couldn't restrain himself on an eventful afternoon at the Banks's Stadium.

Kashi played his part in a performance that proved one defeat too many for Walsall boss Dean Keates, who was sacked after his struggling side's 3-1 defeat.

But despite seeing his side victorious, Oxford's on-loan Algeria international midfielder Kashi was another man who finished the day on a low.

Kashi had been booked and was sensibly taken off with seven minutes left as the 10-man U's looked to hold on to their 2-1 lead.

Five tense minutes into injury-time the win was assured when Jerome Sinclair netted.

Cue massive relief, huge celebrations and a second yellow card followed by a red card for Kashi, who came steaming back onto the pitch to savour the winning feeling with his team-mates.

'It's the hope that kills you'

It's been a miserable week for Bury with some serious financial worries to the forefront.

But they must have thought that their automatic promotion prospects from League Two were at least looking looking pretty healthy as they trudged off at half-time in the away game against Carlisle.

Bury, who had lost two in a row to drop out of the top three, trailed after 31 seconds but led 2-1 against a side reduced to 10 men moments before the interval because of a second yellow card for Mike Jones.

Hallam Hope scored a last-minute winner for Carlisle against Bury

The Cumbrians had other ideas and levelled four minutes after the restart through Callum O'Hare.

A draw may have just about been bearable for the Shakers but Hallam Hope grabbed an 89th-minute winner.