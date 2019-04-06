Irish Premiership: Glenavon earn dramatic late 2-1 comeback win over Crusaders

Crusaders' Rory Hale challenges Glenavon's Robert Garrett for possession at Mourneview Park

A 90th-minute goal by substitute Stephen Murray and a Sammy Clingan injury-time penalty earned Glenavon a dramatic 2-1 home win over Crusaders.

The victory saw the Lurgan Blues move to within a point of their third-placed opponents in the Premiership table.

Jordan Owens had given the Crues the lead with a 47th-minute header.

Cliftonville's Ryan Curran netted twice in a 4-2 win over Coleraine, Glentoran won 2-1 at 10-man Dungannon Swifts and Institute saw off Warrenpoint Town 2-1.

Crusaders looked to be on their way to substantially closing their four-point deficit to Ballymena United in the battle to clinch the second spot in the league which would ensure a Europa League place when Glenavon struck twice late on.

Owens' back-post header had put the north Belfast club in the driving seat but in the final minute Glenavon player-manager set up fellow substitute Stephen Murray, who lashed a left-foot shot into the corner of the net.

Clingan, who was only called into the starting team shortly before kick-off because of an injury to Andy Mitchell, fired home the winner from the penalty spot after Rory Hale had handled inside the area.

Six-goal thriller at Solitude

Ryan Curran celebrates the first of his two goals against Coleraine at Solitude

In the other match in the top half of the table Jamie McGonigle got Coleraine off to a flying start against Cliftonville after nine minutes at Solitude when he fired home a first-time effort for his 13th goal of the season.

Rory Donnelly drove a fiercely-struck shot into the corner for the leveller four minutes later, before James McLaughlin restored Coleraine's advantage on 19 minutes.

Curran scored the Reds' second equaliser in the 37th, rifling in the rebound after Chris Johns had parried Joe Gormley's shot.

Two minutes into added time at the end of the first half Jamie Harney rose highest at the back post to head home from Aaron Harkin's corner.

Curran completed his double four minutes into injury time at the conclusion of the game, blasting home a spot-kick after Thomas Maguire was tripped by Stephen O'Donnell inside the box.

Cliftonville have now won six of their eight league outings since Paddy McLaughlin took over as manager in early February and their victory boosts their ambitions of securing a possible home semi-final in the Europa League play-offs.

McDermott Glentoran era begins with win

In the bottom half of the table new Glentoran head coach Mick McDermott got his tenure off to a winning start at Stangmore Park.

Paul McElroy's eighth-minute turn and shot put the home side in front but Curtis Allen restored parity after 19 minutes when he latched on to Chris Gallagher's cut-back and squeezed a low shot past Alex Moore inside the post.

Six minutes after the interval Swifts midfielder Douglas Wilson was shown a red card by referee Arnold Hunter for a second bookable offence and then Darren Murray fired in the rebound from the right side of the area after Allen's low free-kick had been saved by Moore.

Paul Smith put Institute ahead against Warrenpoint by running onto Jake Morrow's defence-splitting pass and rounding goalkeeper Mark Byrne in the 58th minute.

Substitute Lee Duffy brought 'Point level with a 12-yard deflected effort five minutes from time but Joe McCready sealed maximum points for the hosts with a cool finish two minutes later.

Institute remain level on points with Glentoran in the tussle for seventh position.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 6 April Cliftonville 4-2 Coleraine Dungannon Swifts 1-2 Glentoran Glenavon 2-1 Crusaders Institute 2-1 Warrenpoint Town