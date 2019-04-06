Quiz: Can you name the top 50 Premier League scorers?

Jamie Vardy moved ahead of Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge with a double at Huddersfield

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored his 77th Premier League goal in the win at Huddersfield - moving him to 50th on the all-time list.

All the more impressive when you consider that Vardy was still playing in non-league at the age of 25!

But can you name the 50 all-time Premier League scorers? Your time starts when you press the blue button...