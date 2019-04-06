African Champions League: Sundowns thrash Al Ahly in South Africa

Themba Zwane was among the scorers for Mamelodi Sundowns with his sixth goal of this Champions League campaign.

Mamelodi Sundowns stunned record eight-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt with a resounding 5-0 victory in South Africa on Saturday, in the first leg of their African Champions League quarter-final.

In the other early kick-off on Saturday, Tanzanian club Simba SC missed a penalty as they drew 0-0 with five-times former winners TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Dar es Salaam.

Two more quarter-final first legs were scheduled for later on Saturday.

Horoya of Guinea were set to host Wydad Casablanca with holders Esperance of Tunisia away to CS Constantine in Algeria.

Mamelodi Sundowns began their rout against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the 14th minute when Themba Zwane (pictured) put the hosts ahead to score his sixth goal of this Champions League campaign.

Wayne Arendse added a second for Sundowns 10 minutes later to give the home side a 2-0 cushion going into the break.

In the second half, Sundowns continued their onslaught with Ricardo Nascimento converting a 47th minute penalty to make it 3-0 to The Brazilians.

Further goals from Gaston Sirino and Phakamani Mahlambi made it a memorable day at the Lucas Moripe Stadium as Sundowns - champions in 2016 - overwhelmed their Egyptian opponents 5-0 ahead of the second leg next weekend.

Tanzanian side Simba SC hosted five-times former champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo in Dar es Salaam boasting some formidable home form in the competition this season.

Before Saturday, Simba had won all five qualifying and group games in Dar es Salaam, but a missed penalty from John Bocco on the hour mark meant the hosts had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the vastly experienced Mazembe side.