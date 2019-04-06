Hearts 1-2 Hibernian: Craig Levein will be here for 'a while yet' after derby defeat angers fans

Hearts lost an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle for the first time in almost six years

Craig Levein will be Hearts manager "for a while yet" despite losing Saturday's Edinburgh derby.

Boos rang out as Hibernian came from a goal down to win at Tynecastle for the for the first time since May 2013.

Hearts were 11 points clear of Hibs in the Scottish Premiership as recently as February but the 2-1 win lifts the visitors above their rivals for the first time this term.

"When we lose to Hibs I expect to hear boos," Levein said.

"Nobody is more disappointed than me. I don't know where [speculation] has come from. People say I'm moving to Spain - I don't even like Spain.

"I'm fully focused, I was happy with our performance today, losing against Hibs is always sore for everybody and nobody hurts as much as I do."

Sixth-placed Hearts are now two points behind Hibs and six adrift of Aberdeen in fourth with five post-split fixtures remaining, and a final derby of the season at Easter Road on 28 April.

Peter Haring headed them in front but Daryl Horgan levelled before half-time and lashed home what proved to be a brilliant winning goal 11 minutes after the break.

The hosts peppered Hibs' box with crosses and deliveries but could not apply a killer touch, with Paul Heckingbottom's men standing up to the colossal physical presence of striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The Englishman, Arnaud Djoum and Steven Maclean squandered Hearts' best opportunities to equalise.

"We played reasonably well, created enough opportunities to win, but we didn't. That's the end of the story," Levein told BBC Scotland.

"I rue our poor finishing, not our play - our play was good, our effort was good, our intent to go forward and score was good, but we just didn't put the ball in the net.

"I think Marc McNulty was offside [for the Hibs equaliser] but I'm not going to stand here and blame other things. Sometimes I do when I feel that's justified; today we shot ourselves in the foot by not finishing off chances we created and we can't blame anybody else for that."

Fan 'berates' Levein as Hearts 'run out of ideas' - analysis

Former Hearts midfielder Allan Preston

You could hear the anger in the stands and it was going on during the game. One chap actually came into the press area and was berating Craig Levein.

Can I see Hearts finishing fourth? Absolutely no chance. They can't change their style of play with five games to go.

Hibs' second goal was wonderful - I can't see Hearts scoring a goal like that. If Uche Ikpeazu's not on the money, Hearts are done.

Hearts ran out of ideas. Long throw-ins, so predictable, why can't they get it down and get a shot or crosses in.