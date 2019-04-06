Hearts 1-2 Hibernian: Heckingbottom hails Hibs' 'real moment of quality'

Paul Heckingbottom won his first Edinburgh derby as Hibernian head coach

Hibernian delivered "the one real moment of quality" in their Edinburgh derby triumph over Hearts, says boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Leith side came from behind to win at Tynecastle for the first time in six years courtesy of Daryl Horgan's brace.

His second, a rasping left-foot finish from the edge of the box, capped a crisp passing manoeuvre on 56 minutes.

"The one real moment of quality came from us," Heckingbottom told BBC Scotland.

"The first goal was great, don't get me wrong, but the real moment of quality was the second - slick, quick, some real quality passing and a great finish from the edge of the box."

Hibs weathered much early pressure and had scarcely posed an attacking threat when they fell behind to Peter Haring's header from a corner.

Marc McNulty squared for Horgan to level before half-time, then the Irishman thundered home the decisive goal as Hibs dealt well with Hearts' powerful attacking players, most notably striker Uche Ikpeazu.

Heckingbottom is now unbeaten in eight Scottish Premiership matches as head coach, winning six, and victory in his first derby hoists Hibs into fifth place, above Hearts for the first time this season.

"We had to make a tactical change and then we were much better," Heckingbottom added.

"Regardless, we knew they'd be a threat from set-plays, we knew when we went in front they'd just throw bodies in the box.

"In terms of height, they were far superior, so we had to win the game a different way."

'Hibs played the smarter football' - analysis

Former Hibernian captain and manager John Hughes

It was all built on a great defensive team performance. In the first 30 minutes they were right up against it and they dug in and dug in. Hearts scored but Hibs went up the park and scored a good first goal, just three minutes after Hearts scored.

The winning goal was a fantastic football goal. Great link-up play. Horgan makes the third-man run and gets played in, and it's a great finish.

After that, Hibs stood up, were happy to soak up the pressure and hit on the counterattack. Hibs played the smarter football.

Former Hearts midfielder Allan Preston

Hibs were the better team, tactically they were spot on, very disciplined in their performance and their shape.

Stevie Mallan's ball to Horgan for the winning goal was magnificent. The better performers were Hibs players.

Their two centre-halves, Paul Hanlon and Darren McGregor, handled Ikpeazu very well. Horgan was the best player on the park. McNulty worked his socks off.