Deer faeces & 'spewing' referees - the wonderful world of Scotland's Highland League

The Scottish Highland League is a wonderful competition, a collection of quaint little grounds, fiercely proud fans, and some of the most spectacular settings in British football.

The clubs include Fort William, whose pitch is nestled in the glorious foothills of Ben Nevis, and who hold the unenviable title of being the worst team in the British senior game.

However, the team from Claggan Park gained notoriety for something other than their below-par football performances on Saturday.

Nairn County were all set to travel to lowly Fort, but their pitch wasn't playable. Here's why...

Nairn County tweet

Then half an hour later...

Nairn County tweet

This came just three days after Lossiemouth's match at Huntly was disrupted - not by injury, a substitution or even bad weather, but by an official with a dodgy tummy.

Lossiemouth tweet
Lossiemouth tweet
The referee rallied after his bout of sickness, but his recovery was short-lived...
Lossiemouth tweet
At half-time, the poor chap succumbed for good. Presumably, one of his assistants took the whistle (hopefully giving it a thorough clean first), leaving a vacancy on the touchline...
Lossiemouth tweet

Nairn's excrement predicament didn't go unnoticed by Lossie... do deer droppings trump a spewing referee?

Lossiemouth tweet

Never change, Highland League. Never change.

