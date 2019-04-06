Andriy Yarmolenko: West Ham winger will not return this season after Achilles tear

Andriy Yarmolenko tore his Achilles against Tottenham in October

West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko will not return from injury this season, says manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Yarmolenko, 29, had surgery after tearing his Achilles against Tottenham in October.

The Ukraine international, a £17.5m summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, was expected to miss six months but Pellegrini has decided not to risk him in the last six Premier League games.

"Yarmolenko is working very well, he has no pain," said Pellegrini.

"But maybe it will be too soon for him to play before we finish.

"To play this season, I don't think would be good for him. It would be better to do a very good pre-season.

"He must be calm and wait for next season working hard, and we will see the player that we bought because he is a very good player."

The Hammers are 11th in the Premier League and face fifth-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Jack Wilshere, who has been out since December with an ankle injury, is due to return to full training next week alongside fellow midfielder Carlos Sanchez, who had knee surgery in October.

But Pellegrini said there is no update on striker Andy Carroll, who has been absent since February with an ankle injury and may have played his final game for the club as he is unlikely to be offered a new deal when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

"In the next few days we will be clear what is happening with him," said Pellegrini.