Scottish League Two: Peterhead twice blow two-goal leads with Clyde as Edinburgh lose

Peterhead twice surrendered two-goal leads to draw with League Two promotion rivals Clyde.

But they did increase their lead at the top after nearest challengers Edinburgh City were humbled 4-1 at Cowdenbeath.

Annan Athletic recorded the division's biggest win of the day as they thrashed struggling Berwick Rangers 6-0.

Queen's Park also had a big win as they defeated Albion Rovers 4-0 away from home, while Stirling Albion beat Elgin City 2-1.

With second-placed Edinburgh surprisingly suffering a heavy defeat at out-of-form Cowdenbeath, Peterhead could have moved eight points clear with victory over Clyde.

That looked set to be the case as goals from Willie Gibson, Paul Willis and Scott Brown helped the Blue Toon build leads of 2-0 and 3-1 at Broadwood Stadium.

But a David Goodwillie brace - the second from the penalty spot - and a Scott Banks effort helped third-placed Clyde salvage a 3-3 draw that means the Bully Wee are now level with Edinburgh.

Cowdenbeath had picked up just two points from their previous eight matches, but Jordan Allan's hat-trick and a late fourth from David Cox stunned Edinburgh, who could only reply through Craig Thomson.

Fourth-top Annan scored all six of their goals in 31 second-half minutes with two from Owen Moxon, a Tony Wallace penalty, Chris Johnston and David Wilson the men on the mark, with Berwick's Robert Wilson scoring an own goal,

Queen's Park were also convincing winners through goals from Michael Ruth and Ciaran Summers coming either side of two Scott McLean penalties.

Jordan McGregor netted an 89th-minute winner for Stirling Albion after Ross MacIver had cancelled out Darren Lee Smith's opener.