Premier League quick stats: Burnley, Barnes, Maddison, Milivojevic, Newcastle

Ashley Barnes' fourth-minute own goal put Bournemouth in front against Burnley, but the Clarets' forward atoned for his error in the second half

Ashley Barnes endured a mixed afternoon as Burnley boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

James Maddison scored a sublime free-kick in Leicester's comfortable 4-1 victory at relegated Huddersfield, while Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Newcastle to continue the Magpies' dismal record against London clubs this season.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats: