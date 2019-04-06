Florian Lejeune: Newcastle defender injured against Palace

Florian Lejeune has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season

Rafael Benitez says the injury which Florian Lejeune suffered in Newcastle's defeat by Crystal Palace "looks bad".

The French defender was carried off on a stretcher after 65 minutes after a challenge with Andros Townsend.

"We will have to wait and see what the doctor says tomorrow but it looks bad," Benitez told BBC Sport.

"He had a problem with his right knee at the start of the season but this was his left knee. We don't know."

Lejeune, who missed the first half of the season with a right knee injury, was replaced by Paul Dummett on 65 minutes following a lengthy delay.

The 27-year-old left St James' Park on crutches with his left leg heavily strapped.